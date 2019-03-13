Frosting Fluff and Fun It’s time for our first #SewcialistsMiniChallenge ! Beckyjopdx March 13, 2019 42 Comments From The Sewcialists: What Is Your Sewing Power Word? We are bringing you the first ever Magical Sewing Power Word Generator complete with quiz that means absolutely nothing at all! That's right! Kill 5 minutes of your day by answering silly questions and finding your Magical Sewing Power Word for the March Mini Sewing Challenge! To participate in the mini challenge, take the quiz to find a word! Use that word as inspiration to make a new project, finish eight WIP, or refashioned something. You can interpret the word any way you want! The challenge is only four days long, starting Thursday March 14th and ending Sunday March 17th! Show your progress on Instagram using the hashtag #sewcialistsminichallenge ! (please turn off pop-up blockers) What is your favorite sewing snack? Pizza! The grease doubles as fray-check. Chocolate is better than a seam ripper. Pretzels, chips, crackers, and other floor sweepings. Glue paste. When you sew, what do you like to listen to? I prefer the peaceful sound of whale song. Podcasts, Spotify, and Netflix 4ever. My own quiet sobbing. I DEMAND SILENCE. What kind of cute and furry pet do you prefer? What ever it is, is has to meow. Dogs are a sewist's best friend. 8 legs or GTFO. I'm not sure, but he's in the attic and I call him Bob. What are your favorite garments to sew? Dresses, skirts, pants, and shirts. Togas, cod pieces, gators, and dickies. I prefer to weave dryer lint into body cocoons. I thought this was a nudist colony quiz. Ready to send Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading...CategoriesFrosting Fluff and FunTags#sewcialistsminichallenge, quiz, sewing power word, sewpowerful
42 Comments
How dare you use a spider pic without a warning.. I almost jumped back screaming from my computer – in the middle of the office! Cute and fluffy…. really… 😀
Eeeeek! Sorry! So, what word did you get?
Free
Hahahaha! This was hilarious. I got SPICY! :-p
hehehe – I’m glad you enjoyed our odd sense of humour! SPICY is a great word!!!!!
SPICY twin over here! XD
Can’t wait to see what you make! 🔥
Spicy for me, too!
I got FUNKY, so here we go….. something purple or yellow I think 🤔
Or both! 😉
Me too!
Oh, là, là! This quizz is such fun. I got SPICY and I love it! I’ll add a dash of red chili pepper to my sewing project over the week-end!
I’m brand new at this. My sewing machine is still in its box, maybe this is the universes way of getting my creative energy flowing. I’m constantly looking for fun fabric and design so much in my head. I have no idea who you ladies are, but I don’t think this is a coincidence. I’m going to TRY to create one item, and oh btw, my word is FREE!
WELCOME TO THE SEWING COMMUNITY!!!! 👏👏👏 We Are a group of volunteers who run the Sewcialists as a super-inclusive sewing-is-for-Everyone platform. Hope you have fun with the challenge!!!!!
Jodie – it’s kismet! The universe wants you to make a sewing machine cover! There are tons of great tutorials online and it’s just straight lines. But, of course, you are FREE to do whatever project takes your fancy.
Sad face. I got nothing 🙁 🙁
I tweaked something, broke it, fixed it, but also – I have to turn off “pop up blockers” on this site (we don’t have advertising, so I don’t know why – I have to on all WordPress sites), so please be sure you have that turned off as well. I also prefer Safari, but find WordPress works better in Chrome.
It works fine on my computer but my phone (iphone 7, chrome) wouldn’t play nice. Maybe that’s an issue people are running in to as well?
Well i just got it working on my phone! 💐💐bright 💐💐for me !
no…I…it has basic if-then-when rules, and I moved something which broke a rule, then I moved it back, but still didn’t fix the path… so, if you selected a particular answer, the response calculation for it was still broken. This is all entirely my fault. WP still doesn’t work for me w my severe adblocker on, but….this was 100% me.
I wondered if that was the cause – mine showed it was blocking 0 ads but I’ll try again!
I got nothing 😒it just keeps asking me to retake quiz. Is that meant to happen?
I’m so sorry! Could you try again in half and hour and let us know if it’s still weird?
I tweaked something, broke it, fixed it, but also – I have to turn off “pop up blockers” on this site (we don’t have advertising, so I don’t know why – I have to on all WordPress sites), so please be sure you have that turned off as well. I also prefer Safari, but find WordPress works better in Chrome.
I got nothing too…
Sorry! Tech is failing us right now – Instagram is a mess and the quiz is weird too! Could you come back in an hour and try again? 😆
I tweaked something, broke it, fixed it, but also – I have to turn off “pop up blockers” on this site (we don’t have advertising, so I don’t know why – I have to on all WordPress sites), so please be sure you have that turned off as well. I also prefer Safari, but find WordPress works better in Chrome.
Oh no it’s still not working 😔
Do you have an adblocker on? That seems to make a difference… Sorry!
This was 100% my fault – I broke a pathway in the quiz. it should be fixed this time. really. promise. mostly.
omg I’m so sorry. I know just enough to be dangerous. I broke it again and this time I swear it’s fixed and I’m banned from tinkering around in it anymore. *becky out*
Is it bad I did the test lots just to see what words ce out 🤣🤣🤣 I shall go with my first word which was ‘Bright’ of course .. I just wondered what other words there were.. . Off to find bob and my spider at the nudist colony now…. 😂😂😂😂
There are 7 words total! 😉
So I am FUNKY. Ooooh, the possibilities!
I got. FREE so that should be easy enough
OK – this is hilarious. What if you’ve already started the garment but it got a bit overwhelming so you put it away till tomorrow? I’m going to participate regardless – I mean, in my mind.
Also, Insta does appear to be broken – for hours now.
Yes! Isn’t it annoying? I mean, doesn’t the universe know I’m trying to host a challenge??? 😂
It’s all about joining and and not so much about finishing! 😘
I got COZY. Only problem is that when I get too cozy nothing gets done. So looking for a cozy deadline now 😂 Thanks for the quiz, and for using one of my favourite spider photos 🕷
😁😁😁 We’ll remind you on Sunday when the deadline approaches!!!