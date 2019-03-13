It’s time for our first #SewcialistsMiniChallenge !

From The Sewcialists: What Is Your Sewing Power Word?

We are bringing you the first ever Magical Sewing Power Word Generator complete with quiz that means absolutely nothing at all! That's right! Kill 5 minutes of your day by answering silly questions and finding your Magical Sewing Power Word for the March Mini Sewing Challenge! To participate in the mini challenge, take the quiz to find a word! Use that word as inspiration to make a new project, finish eight WIP, or refashioned something. You can interpret the word any way you want! The challenge is only four days long, starting Thursday March 14th and ending Sunday March 17th! Show your progress on Instagram using the hashtag #sewcialistsminichallenge ! (please turn off pop-up blockers)

What is your favorite sewing snack? Pizza! The grease doubles as fray-check. Chocolate is better than a seam ripper. Pretzels, chips, crackers, and other floor sweepings. Glue paste.

When you sew, what do you like to listen to? I prefer the peaceful sound of whale song. Podcasts, Spotify, and Netflix 4ever. My own quiet sobbing. I DEMAND SILENCE.

What kind of cute and furry pet do you prefer? What ever it is, is has to meow. Dogs are a sewist's best friend. 8 legs or GTFO. I'm not sure, but he's in the attic and I call him Bob.

What are your favorite garments to sew? Dresses, skirts, pants, and shirts. Togas, cod pieces, gators, and dickies. I prefer to weave dryer lint into body cocoons. I thought this was a nudist colony quiz.