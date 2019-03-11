Gabby’s Fitting Series — Happy to meet you!

Hi Sewcialists!
My name is Gabby Brown, and I’m a technical designer in the apparel industry. I have experience fitting all RTW garment categories: men, women, juniors, and kids, including petite, plus, tall, big & tall, junior plus, toddlers, and layette. I currently live and work in Denver, Colorado, but previously spent about 16 years studying and working professionally in New York City. Check out this video for more!
In this fitting series that will run on Mondays, we’re going to cover things like:
- How to measure your body, your patterns, and your garments
- Familiarizing yourself with grading, and with “jump numbers”
- How to rub off a garment, and use RTW to help you
- I’ll conduct fittings with sewists in Denver to fit real makes on real bodies — and you get to watch!
- I’ll also have some hints and tips to throw in, and a discussion on exactly why RTW doesn’t work for so many people
You can find me on Instagram @ladygrift if you’d like to check out what I’m up to. I am super happy to work with you! If you have any comments or questions, please reach out — I believe strongly in transparency and sharing resources!
And another PS! (When I mention in my intro video that grading is tedious, from an industry standpoint, it’s because it entails endless tables and formulas subtracting 5/16″ from a back rise over and over — lots and lots and lots of math, decimal and fraction addition and subtraction, and zero typos allowed! I’ll show you an example when we get there.)
xo Gabby
Gabby is a technical fashion designer, fit specialist, and prolific googler. She lives in Denver, raises tiny littles, reads, embroiders, makes, experiments, fails, learns, tries again. See her on instagram @ladygrift.
11 Comments
I am so excited about this series! Thank you for doing this!
We’ve been doing a happy dance behind the scenes every since Gabby agreed to do this series for us! It’s so exciting to have access to her RTW knowledge and experience!
WOW this sounds EXCITING! Is this a free class? I sure hope so! I can’t wear ANYTHING in RTW,because of scoliosis. I look forward to seeing what I can do to patterns to help them fit better on me. Thank you.
Absolutely it’s free! Gabby is volunteering her time to film these videos, and they’ll be posted on Monday’s here on our blog!
This looks great -will it automatically show up in your IG or do you need to sign up ?
Hi! The videos will be posted here on the Sewcialists blog on Mondays, and yes, we’ll always post something on IG to remind to let you know when a new post is live! 🙂
I am SO looking forward to this! Thank you SO VERY MUCH.
I am really looking forward to this!
All I can say is THANK YOU! I expect that my makes are usually too big because I don’t measure myself properly. (And/or size incorrectly due to some kind of misunderstanding.) Just how tight is that bust measurement anyway? I could get very different measurements depending on how I hold the tape…
Looking forward to the series!
Melody, I’m going to pop in here for this one. McCalls/Vogue/Butterick pattern’s Bust measurement is actually High Bust. I know it doesn’t say that, but it is. I was making 2 sizes too big. So if that is who you’re sewing, that’s where 90% of the issue is. Pati Palmer teaches this in her classes and books as she’s been working with them for decades. She tried to get them to put it in their patterns but no luck.
This is so cool! I am looking forward to seeing more!