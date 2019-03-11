Gabby’s Fitting Series — Happy to meet you!

Hi Sewcialists!



My name is Gabby Brown, and I’m a technical designer in the apparel industry. I have experience fitting all RTW garment categories: men, women, juniors, and kids, including petite, plus, tall, big & tall, junior plus, toddlers, and layette. I currently live and work in Denver, Colorado, but previously spent about 16 years studying and working professionally in New York City. Check out this video for more!

Who is Gabby? What’s a technical designer? What is this series about?

In this fitting series that will run on Mondays, we’re going to cover things like:

How to measure your body, your patterns, and your garments

Familiarizing yourself with grading, and with “jump numbers”

How to rub off a garment, and use RTW to help you

I’ll conduct fittings with sewists in Denver to fit real makes on real bodies — and you get to watch!

I’ll also have some hints and tips to throw in, and a discussion on exactly why RTW doesn’t work for so many people

You can find me on Instagram @ladygrift if you’d like to check out what I’m up to. I am super happy to work with you! If you have any comments or questions, please reach out — I believe strongly in transparency and sharing resources!

PS! About language…

And another PS! (When I mention in my intro video that grading is tedious, from an industry standpoint, it’s because it entails endless tables and formulas subtracting 5/16″ from a back rise over and over — lots and lots and lots of math, decimal and fraction addition and subtraction, and zero typos allowed! I’ll show you an example when we get there.)

xo Gabby

Gabby is a technical fashion designer, fit specialist, and prolific googler. She lives in Denver, raises tiny littles, reads, embroiders, makes, experiments, fails, learns, tries again. See her on instagram @ladygrift.