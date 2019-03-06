Coming Soon: March Mini Challenge!

It’s about to be spring and tons of things are kicking off this month — how about one more? Here at the Sewcialists, we’ve created a super fun mini challenge for ya!

It’s going to be a short and sweet weekend challenge, from March 14 (Thursday) to March 17 (Sunday). The idea is that you’ll finish a WIP, refashion something, or whip up something new to go with the theme. But this theme has a cool twist — we can’t wait to share it with you. All we’re going to say for now is that one word can be a great source of inspiration. *wink*

So clear off some sewing time that weekend, keeping in mind this is just for fun! Just some spontaneous and silly sewcial sewing to brighten up the end of winter (goodbye, cold weather!) or to jump-start your autumn (depending on which hemisphere you call home).

Follow #SewcialistsMiniChallenge on Instagram to find out more!