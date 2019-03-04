It’s another edition of Good News in Sewing, where we celebrate news, conversations, opportunities and happenings in the sewing world that move the craft and the community in a more inclusive direction!

If you know of any happenings fitting this description, drop us an email at sewcialists@gmail.com.

Check out past Good News in Sewing posts here!

Inclusivity

@angelica_creates decided to connect and amplify the voices of Asian sewists using the hashtag #AsianSewists, building off of @thetinydeskstudio‘s #AsiansWhoSew! Hooray for visibility and community!

The folks behind @SewOver50 have been spreading the representation word far and wide this month with their #So50Visible challenge, and have even been featured with a spread in Love Sewing Magazine, sharing their experience of sewing, being over 50 and pushing for representation on Instagram.

Sewcialists founder, editor and all-around she-ro, Gillian, started a little campaign to convince Burda Style to highlight their plus size patterns and feature more plus size models. Burda Style‘s social media team responded quickly and is now using the hashtag #BurdaStylePlus and committed to showcasing more plus-size sewists on their Instagram account! There’s also a cheeky discount!

D&H Fabrics Co. is kicking off a blog series called “Sewing is for Everyone and Every Body” featuring a diverse group of sewists and sewing bloggers, many of whom are Sewcialists contributors/regulars! Each one is stepping out of their comfort zone to share their experiences and sewing perspective!

Gertie of Charm Patterns just announced that she’s expanding her size range and planning to feature more plus size models in her photo shoots for future patterns!

Body Positivity

Sewcialists’ own editor, Ebi of @makingtheflame, is leading a month dedicated to body positivity for everybody and every body. #BoPoMarch focuses on many themes relating to body positivity: body image, body changes, body experiences, and more.

@HouseofCurvesBloggers and @SeamsLikeStyle are running a fun body positive theme month encouraging you to breaking those “rules” by making and wearing what you like, like rompers!

Sustainability

Former Sewcialists editor @timetosew is teaming up again with @pilar_bear to host #MakeYourStash, the premise of which is to sew something you love from fabric that has been siting on your stash for six months or more. The organizers will also be running weekly conversations on different issues around sewing and sustainability.

This next challenge goes perfectly with the one above! @E_shimokawa, @coffeeandthread, and @sewitcurly are urging you to #SewThatPatternNow , you know, the one that’s been in your stash for-e-ver that you’ve been meaning to sew? Stop getting distracted by new shiny things and sew that pattern!

Fun

Just as I’m wrapping up my (super inspiring and fun, I think!) #SewTwistsandTies challenge, I’m jumping in on another with @teridodds1 @heidi_handmadefrenzy and @jessamy! The challenge,#SewBibs (no, not that kind of bib), is all about overalls, pinafores, dungarees or whatever you prefer to call them. Read more details on Teri’s introductory blog post!

@Voiceofacreative, @purplesewingcloud, and @sewn_on_the_tyne have organized a fun monthly sewing challenge focused on exploring the use of patterned and printed fabrics in your sewing! #SewingPatternsAndPrints has a different theme each month, and it kicked off in February with #SewingFloralFebruary!

Another fun sewing challenge from @KatieKortmanArt, focused on exploring how to bring more color into your wardrobe! #SewHappyColor, which runs during March, celebrates a few of Katie’s favorite things: color, color, more color, mixing colors, and trying new colors.

@SewVee is hosting Sew Wax Lyrical, a month of sewing garments with wax print fabrics. Follow along at #SewWaxLyrical!

Make-It-Yourself March from @thatwendyward is back! It’s a fun prompt-a-day Instagram sewing challenge… follow along or join in at #MIYMarch19!

@Sewisfaction is hosting a fun sewalong corresponding with the challenges on the Great British Sewing Bee, which is airing right now. Join in or follow along at #GBSBSewalong!

Meg is a Sewcialists Editor living in Vermont, U.S., sewing garments prolifically, collecting too much fabric, blogging at Cookin’ and Craftin’ and ‘gramming at @cookinandcraftin.