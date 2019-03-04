It’s another edition of Good News in Sewing, where we celebrate news, conversations, opportunities and happenings in the sewing world that move the craft and the community in a more inclusive direction!
Inclusivity
@angelica_creates decided to connect and amplify the voices of Asian sewists using the hashtag #AsianSewists, building off of @thetinydeskstudio‘s #AsiansWhoSew! Hooray for visibility and community!
I really enjoy the IG sewing community. I noticed though that there is a lack of hashtags up in here for Asian sewists. I know #asianswhosew has a couple posts by the lovely @thetinydeskstudio but that’s all I’ve seen! Can we make this a thing? How do we make this a thing? I would love to follow and support my fellow #asiansewists! PS feel free to share this photo – let’s spread the word!
The folks behind @SewOver50 have been spreading the representation word far and wide this month with their #So50Visible challenge, and have even been featured with a spread in Love Sewing Magazine, sharing their experience of sewing, being over 50 and pushing for representation on Instagram.
Sewcialists founder, editor and all-around she-ro, Gillian, started a little campaign to convince Burda Style to highlight their plus size patterns and feature more plus size models. Burda Style‘s social media team responded quickly and is now using the hashtag #BurdaStylePlus and committed to showcasing more plus-size sewists on their Instagram account! There’s also a cheeky discount!
Change can happen!!!! 👏👏👏 @gilliancrafts posted earlier today asking @burda_style to represent more of their plus size patterns and larger sewists on their Instagram account — and @burda_style listened! 👏👏👏 They have created a new hashtag #burdastyleplus and committed to featuring a wider range of sizes in their feed. Thank you to everyone who chimed in to help our voices be heard!💕💕💕 #20000sewistscanchangetheworld #sewinclusive #sewingisforeveryone #plussizesewing #curvysewing
D&H Fabrics Co. is kicking off a blog series called “Sewing is for Everyone and Every Body” featuring a diverse group of sewists and sewing bloggers, many of whom are Sewcialists contributors/regulars! Each one is stepping out of their comfort zone to share their experiences and sewing perspective!
I’m so excited our Sewing is for Everyone and Every Body kicks off tomorrow. Meet the 10 amazing ladies who will be featured from Feb 28- Mar 11. 💙 Some of these AHMAZING sewists are bloggers and some are not. Each one is stepping out of their comfort zone in some way to share with you. I hope you all will follow along and are as excited as we are to share with you!
Gertie of Charm Patterns just announced that she’s expanding her size range and planning to feature more plus size models in her photo shoots for future patterns!
I’ve just published a blog post about size inclusivity and the changes we’ve been working on at Charm Patterns! Long story short: we have been developing our next patterns in sizes 2-20, with A-H cup sizes. We have also made efforts to improve representation of plus size bodies in our photo shoots and on social media. And we hope to do more in the future! Please do give the post a read, as it includes the results of my plus size survey from last year and gives some insights into the realities of expanding a size range for a small company. I also hope it gives a sense of our values here at Charm Patterns. Thank you for reading and providing your invaluable feedback! Link temporarily in my profile, but you can always read it on my blog. ❤️ #charmpatterns #charmpatternsbygertie #plussizesewing #sizeinclusivity #indiesewingpattern
Body Positivity
Sewcialists’ own editor, Ebi of @makingtheflame, is leading a month dedicated to body positivity for everybody and every body. #BoPoMarch focuses on many themes relating to body positivity: body image, body changes, body experiences, and more.
It’s time for some body positivity! A whole month of it, in fact. 🙂 I’ve got a lot planned, and I hope you join in. Read all about It on the blog. 💙 #newblogpost #secondtimesacharm #bopomarch #boposew #bodypositivemarch #bodypositivesewing #selfacceptance #letstalk #sewingismytherapy #sewingismysuperpower #isew #sewingaddict #sewist #sewcialist #pocwhosews #sewingblogger #blackblogger #sewistsofinstagram #sewersofinstagram #sewcialists #sewingtall #curvysewing
@HouseofCurvesBloggers and @SeamsLikeStyle are running a fun body positive theme month encouraging you to breaking those “rules” by making and wearing what you like, like rompers!
Did you see? I’m hosting Rompers for #breakallthedamnrules next month. It also happens to be my birthday month, so that’s extra special. I’ve got tons of makes, exclusive codes and giveaways for you. So be sure to follow me here, over at @houseofcurvesbloggers and on my blog. Do you wear rompers? Tell me what you love about them – or what you’re afraid of, or why you don’t like them! Besides the bathroom thing. We all know that kinda sucks 😉 #HOCbreaktherules #breakallthedamnrules #houseofcurvesblogger #sew #sewing #sewingblogger #plussize #plussizefashion #plussizeblogger #psblogger #plussizesewing #effyourbeautystandards #pswardrobe #handmade #inspiration #isew #isewmyownclothes #imakemyownclothes #memade #memadewardrobe #handmadewardrobe #sewcialists #sewists #stitchersofinstagram #sewersgonnasew #sewistsofinstagram #instasewing #memadeeveryday #makersgonnamake
Sustainability
Former Sewcialists editor @timetosew is teaming up again with @pilar_bear to host #MakeYourStash, the premise of which is to sew something you love from fabric that has been siting on your stash for six months or more. The organizers will also be running weekly conversations on different issues around sewing and sustainability.
Remember this pair of sustainability nutters? Well, we are joining efforts again this year, #makeyourstash is back! . The premise to join is simple, sew something you love from fabric that has been siting on your stash for six months or more. Last year’s edition was so enriching (and fun!). I specially loved our weekly conversations on different issues around sewing and sustainability. This year we will be revisiting those topics and gathering the key points from the numerous comments, making this wonderful community’s wisdom accessible to all. . Kate and me have both grown so much in terms of our interest and understanding on fashion, sewing and sustainability. She has written so many wonderful and insightful posts on the industry and behavior around sustainability that I thoroughly encourage you to head over there and have a good read. On my side, I’ve pursued further studies on the fashion and sustainability matter and I’ve recently join the fashion revolution education team, apart from making major changes in my consuming behavior. . Hope you join us in this new edition of #makeyourstash, we are launching on Friday 1st March! . . . #sewcialists #sustainablesewing #sustainability #isew #handmadewardrobe #dressmaking #fabricstash #makersrevolution #fashionrevolution #fashrev #sewingchallenge #sewsewsew #sustainablefashion #usewhatyouhave #buynothing #sewing
This next challenge goes perfectly with the one above! @E_shimokawa, @coffeeandthread, and @sewitcurly are urging you to #SewThatPatternNow , you know, the one that’s been in your stash for-e-ver that you’ve been meaning to sew? Stop getting distracted by new shiny things and sew that pattern!
Not too long ago, I was lamenting over the fact that I had so many patterns and not enough time to sew them (a common complaint, right?). I am also easily distracted by the latest shiny new thing 😂 so the older ones get pushed lower and lower down the list. If you’ve been feeling like this too, Olga @coffeeandthread and Mijke @sewitcurly and I have decided to challenge ourselves to #sewthatpatternnow 💪🏼 It can be anything – women’s, kids, a bag, a quilt, anything that you’ve been meaning to sew but haven’t gotten around to for whatever reason! Please join us this month and next to sew those neglected patterns – and use the hashtag above to enter to win one of 4 pattern + fabric prize packages ✨ Don’t forget to tag us! 😊💙 #sewthatpatternnow #sewcialists #makersgonnamake #sewinglife #indiepatterns #memadeeveryday #isew #isewmyownclothes #sewistsofinstagram #sewingaddict
Fun
Just as I’m wrapping up my (super inspiring and fun, I think!) #SewTwistsandTies challenge, I’m jumping in on another with @teridodds1 @heidi_handmadefrenzy and @jessamy! The challenge,#SewBibs (no, not that kind of bib), is all about overalls, pinafores, dungarees or whatever you prefer to call them. Read more details on Teri’s introductory blog post!
Yes! So excited to kick off #SewBibs, a little challenge I’ve put together with @teridodds1 @heidi_handmadefrenzy and @jessamyb. It’s dedicated to sewing overalls, dungarees and pinafores, and runs from now through April 12! To celebrate our little launch, I’ve got a PDF copy of the @closetcase.patterns #JennyOveralls pattern to give away here! Comment on this post before Saturday at 5 pm EST to be entered to win! 💕 Also, head over to @teridodds1 – she’s blogged all about the #SewBibs challenge, how to participate, and all the amazing giveaways and discounts we have secured for the challenge! #sewingchallenge #memadewardrobe #sewyourown #sewingisfun #sewcialists #sewist #garmentsewing #memade #handmadewardrobe #makersgonnamake #sewsewsew #isew #curvysewing #sewingpattern
@Voiceofacreative, @purplesewingcloud, and @sewn_on_the_tyne have organized a fun monthly sewing challenge focused on exploring the use of patterned and printed fabrics in your sewing! #SewingPatternsAndPrints has a different theme each month, and it kicked off in February with #SewingFloralFebruary!
We are so excited about the official launch of our new challenge #sewingpatternsandprints on the 1st February. ⭐Swipe through the photos for more details and see our awesome sponsors. We have been very lucky to have such incredible support, so there are 3 amazing prize bundles up for grabs each month. We also have a grand prize at the end of the year so the more months you enter, the more entries you get into the grand prize draw.🎉 ⭐ We hope you are excited about the challenge, we certainly are and can’t wait to see your makes. This challenge gives our community the perfect platform to be creative and inspired by patterned and printed fabrics. You could buy new fabric or use what you already have! ⭐ Every month we will share inspiration for fabric and sewing patterns from the amazing retailers in our community. A great benefit of the challenge is that we can show our support for the wonderful small businesses in the community. ⭐If you don’t already, head over and follow my fellow challenge hosts Tamlyn @sewn_on_the_tyne and Samantha @purplesewingcloud as they will be posting regular updates and inspiration as well! 😊 #sewing #sew #isew #isewmyownclothes #imakemyownclothes #memade #memadeeveryday #seamstress #dressmaking #dressmaker #ilovesewing #ilovefabric #sewingcommunity #sewingchallenge #sewist #sewistsofinstagram #sewingproject #sewingpatternsandprints #ukteacherswhosew #sewingvlog #sewingvlogger
Another fun sewing challenge from @KatieKortmanArt, focused on exploring how to bring more color into your wardrobe! #SewHappyColor, which runs during March, celebrates a few of Katie’s favorite things: color, color, more color, mixing colors, and trying new colors.
2 more days until #sewhappycolor !!!I will post the color-theme schedule tomorrow. . I’m so excited to share all my knowledge of color and how to use it bravely in your wardrobe. I’m also thrilled with all the fun people who are bringing their own perspective and sharing along with me! . . . @elissaurbanbean @independentclothinginitiative @danicadoesit @classyfiedlife @tabithasewer @theravelout @madebyliesl @ginghamhive @daily_disco @sewitcurly are my content contributors and the sponsors will be announced tomorrow with the schedule! . . . Look out Instagram! Here comes COLOR! . #color #pantone #fashion #wearcolor #sewcolorful #happycolor #memade #handmadewardrobe #sewingcolor #brightsewing #brightcolor
@SewVee is hosting Sew Wax Lyrical, a month of sewing garments with wax print fabrics. Follow along at #SewWaxLyrical!
1st March is here! That means it is only 12 days until I turn 30 😱I am looking forward to seeing lots of colour on my feed this month with both #sewwaxlyrical and @katiekortmanart ’s #sewhappycolor to ease me into my thirties! Swipe for the full deets of #sewwaxlyrical challenge 👉🏻 🌈Post a picture of a wax print garment you make this month (multiple entries are permitted) 🌈tag @sewvee and #sewwaxlyrical in your entry 🌈follow: @sewvee @dovetailedlondon @houseofmamiwata @empiretextiles @pinkcoatclub @joxysfabricmart 🌈winners will be announced at the beginning of April by the lovely judges: @rhiannonbrum @theravelout @marcyharriell @roisinmuldoon And me! #waxprint #ankara #kitenge #dutchwax #africanwaxprint
Make-It-Yourself March from @thatwendyward is back! It’s a fun prompt-a-day Instagram sewing challenge… follow along or join in at #MIYMarch19!
Here’s a #miymarch19 heads up for you – the full list of daily prompts, for the 1st time this year has an overall theme which is SUSTAINABLE SEWING. ➡️ Myself and @dressmakerssocial will post each day’s theme in the morning (UK time!!) along with some more info, ideas, explanations. At the end of each day we’ll share our favourite 4 pics of that day. ➡️ If you haven’t played before it’s a month long photo challenge to post a photo a day to a daily theme, check out previous year’s hashtags #miymarch18 #miymarch17, etc. If you have a private account though only your own followers will be able to see your pics rather than the whole #instasewing community! ➡️ As I’m going to be spending most of March relocating my life from Brighton to Sheffield we’ve decided to keep it simple this year and not have any sponsors – it’s just for the ❤❤ of it and finding new sewing folk to connect with 😊 we’re looking forward to meeting you all!!
@Sewisfaction is hosting a fun sewalong corresponding with the challenges on the Great British Sewing Bee, which is airing right now. Join in or follow along at #GBSBSewalong!
Less than 24 hours until our favourite program is back! Hands up who’s excited?! 🙋🏻♀️ We can’t wait for the #gbsbsewalong to kick off after the show so we can all join in! We have got so many amazing sponsors, multiple prizes each week and three super special prizes for our three Highly Commended categories at the end of the challenge, chosen by our three special judges. @patrickgrantism @miss_esme_young and @joelycett were otherwise engaged 😉 but our judges are equally fabulous! We’ll announce final details before the show starts tomorrow but if you’ve not popped over to the blog to read how to take part, make sure you do and tag a friend below who’d love to join in! #thegreatbritishsewingbee #gbsb #greatbritishsewingbee
Meg is a Sewcialists Editor living in Vermont, U.S., sewing garments prolifically, collecting too much fabric, blogging at Cookin’ and Craftin’ and ‘gramming at @cookinandcraftin.