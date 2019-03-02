Sew Menswear For Everyone Round-Up

March 2, 2019 0 Comments

That’s it! We’re wrapping up our Sew Menswear For Everyone month and you all made some amazing projects! As we like to do at the end of a theme month we’ve gathered all the hashtagged posts from the community into a big, long, glorious post. There are all sorts of menswear and menswear-inspired clothes made by and worn by members of our sewing community and it’s been so much fun to see what you all sewed. I didn’t include the images for our contributors’ blog posts because we had so many already, but please go check them out if you haven’t already! Just search the tag ‘#sewmenswearforeveryone‘. There are some amazing posts out there so enjoy!

Look at that pastel, plaid goodness and matching outwear no-less. Such fun springtime vibes.

Such fun color-blocking on this one! And some lovely pink joggers.

Getting on the dungarees/overalls trend! Love the tied strap look. And this is more proof that clothes are universal.

View this post on Instagram

There's so many things I love about this picture 😍 My brother is wearing his girlfriend's #brittdungarees in these promo pictures for @pompokounofficial 💥 . This also gives me the opportunity to tell you about their great new album "Birthday" that was released last friday, to great reviews ⭐️Pom Poko is a band you really should see live if you have the chance. I'm probably one of their biggest fans, and it's not because I know them. Check out their European tour-dates, or at least, listen to their new album on Spotify ✌🏻 . And last, but not least, applause to @synnings22 who actually made the dungarees and let Ola borrow them for the shoot 😘 . Yay! ⚡️ . #sewmenswearforeveryone #melilotpatterns #sewcialists #sewing #dungarees #sewingunisex #skandinaviasyr #inspirasjonstråden #memadewardrobe #memadeeveryday #sewyourstyle #sysysy #visygale #isew #lovetosew #sewingmenswear #ithaspockets #pdfpattern #indiepatterns #indiepatterndesigner

A post shared by marimelilot (@marimelilot) on

This print!

Faces in the snow! What a great print and a great shirt!

Some fantastic stripe action happening on these trousers! And paired with the velvet blouse? So fabulous.

View this post on Instagram

I didn't think I'd love the #sashatrousers by @closetcase.patterns but I've never had a pair of dress pants that actually fit me, so I thought I'd give them a try. And. I. Love. Them. Granted they are just a touch shorter than I would have liked. I added 1.5 inches to the length but should have gone a full two. Next time. #sewingtall (for reference, I'm 5'9"). I always imagined them with a cool stripe down the side, and it's so exciting to see that reality! This is my #sewmenswearforeveryone project, and it just makes me thrilled, especially since I've had this pattern waiting since spring last year. @sewcialists First time ever doing welt pockets. The instructions on the pattern were perfect and though I was nervous, I knew I could do it! I think with a bit more practice they won't scare me at all! Obviously you can see that I've paired it with my #adrienneblouse by @fridaypatterncompany Fabric is from @fabricland_canada #sewing #sewist #millenialsewing #memade #memadewardrobe #maker

A post shared by Quinn May (@gurly239) on

Our very own Meg busting out a button up for her husband (this one counts for TNT month, too, clearly!) and a cardigan. Cameo by colorful beer can.

View this post on Instagram

Sneaking in one last project for @sewcialists #sewmenswearforeveryone month! A TNT pattern, a beer and golden hour lighting… does it get better than that? 🍻 Not for me… This is maybe my 200th version of the @mccallpatterncompany #M6044 shirt, in herringbone chambray this time (more on the blog, link in profile!). I’m having an unofficial competition with @handmadephd for who can make the most versions of this pattern! 😉 #mccallspatterns #mccalls6044 #makemenswear #sewingformen #dudesewing #sewcialists #imadethis #sewingisfun #garmentsewing #sewyourown #makersgonnamake #sewsewsew #sewist #isew #handmadewardrobe #memade #memadewardrobe #tntpattern #vermontsews #newenglandsews #drinkvtbeer

A post shared by Meg (@cookinandcraftin) on

Peacoat! Such nice lines (and beautiful finish) on this one and a surprise color pop in the lining!

View this post on Instagram

It’s been a while since I last posted something… life and all that! Also I caught the knitting bug again and am working on my second sweater in a row! And then there was this birthday present for my lovely husband: it’s the @threadtheorydesigns #goldstreampeacoat that I made as a surprise birthday present! I made the usual alterations for him by lengthening sleeves and body and it turned out perfect! I still cannot quite believe that it only took me two days to make it (paper pattern cutting and altering included!) and I am also astonished by his cluelessness when I am sewing right under his nose and he doesn’t realize it’s for him 😂 #sewingmenswear #sewingformyman #menswearsewing #mansewing #sewingformen #threadtheory #threadtheorydesigns #sewmenswearforeveryone @sewcialists #sewcialists #sewmenswear

A post shared by Linda (@sewlindasews) on

Honestly dead. I mean, how much fabulous are these??

A fashion show AND starting a non-binary pattern company!

View this post on Instagram

Hey iggies! It's'cha boy back at it again.⠀ You know, for a pattern company, I don't actually have many photos of like… stuff I've made? 😂 That's an oversight. Time to correct that.⠀ ⠀ These photos are a collection of garments that I made over the course of my years in school. A couple of these designs will make it into Parlour's pattern collection: the floral skort, and the typography tunic. ⠀ ⠀ The event in question was the #mswintergala at @cibo.17thave in Calgary. Did you know that MS impacts Canadians more than any other country in the world? It was referred to as "Canada's disease" by the MS Society's liaison at the show. Please visit mssociety.ca for more information. ⠀ ⠀ BIG BIG BIG thanks to the following! I'm so heartened to have people like you backing the work of designers like me.⠀ ⠀ Photographers: @ma_klimecki, @myronmacapagal⠀ Models: @bri_model, @markolivertwist, @paulineyee2015, @alisoncalgary, @xxx_sweetringo_xxx⠀ ⠀ (The last photo isn't a design of mine. That's just my cute face!!)

A post shared by Jason Way (@makeitparlour) on

Love these florals and that DOES look good for any shirt let alone a first!

View this post on Instagram

I don't think I have the strength to write all that I was thinking about making this shirt, so I'm just gonna share some more pictures and some info… . Again, this is the #simonshirt form #freesewing , it's made-to-mesure and we like the pattern a lot. The basis is for a more formal kind of shirt, so we chopped off the sleeves and the length of the shirt. . The only minor problem was a fitting issue with the shoulders. Later I found out that it was a mistake with the measurement of the shoulder slope… Anyways, after long consideration I think it looks really great for a first shirt! . This fabric is cotton with a little bit of stretch (and after i made a pants muslin for me i guess i had an overdose of this lovely print… bring back my neutrals, please!) . #handmadewardrobe #makemenswear #sewing #sewingformen #sewcialists #shirtmonth

A post shared by @ ecmtts on

Hoodies are always a good make and this one looks great!

View this post on Instagram

I have discovered an excellent pattern for a man. It was a step up for me. Sewing for a husband is much more challenging than sewing for me. It needs to be perfect. I think I succeeded. It takes more time and patience, but the instructions were clear so it was not difficult. Fit is great! And… Invisible zipper pockets!!! @wardrobebyme01 #WBMmensfleecejacket #ilovesewing #sewingformen #sewsewsew #sewstagram #instasewing #newPDFpattern #WBMmensfleecejacket #sewistofinstsgram #sewinglove #sewinglife#memade #handmadewardrobe #sewingwithlove #diyfashion#sewingaddict #icreate#ilovesewing#perfectfit #sewmenswearforeveryone #nähenmachtglücklich #nähenmachtspass #wintersewing #imadethis #hoodie #menswear #style #instasew #sewingformen #sewcialist #mensfashion #wardrobebyme01 #sewsewsew #sewstagram #sewmanpants

A post shared by Silver (@silverluna888) on

What a fun take on menswear inspiration! Love this modern twist.

View this post on Instagram

The 2019 Pattern Review Sewing Bee has concluded. The round 4 final challenge was to sew something wearable inspired by our superhero whether real or fictional. I chose my husband as my superhero and created a three-piece menswear inspired outfit that harkens to his daily work outfit—button down shirt, dress pants and lab coat or jacket. So I ended up with a more feminine version of the button down by using Simplicity 8693. My trousers are BurdaStyle 111B and my jacket Vogue 8910. Kindly swipe for more pictures. Complete reviews and my superhero narrative through link in my bio. . . . . . #prsewingbee #patternreview #SewOver50 #shortsewists #asiansewists #asianswhosew #sewcialists #isew #sewersofinstagram #fashionsewing ##handmade #simplicitypatterns #voguepatterns #burdastyle #sewmenswearforeveryone

A post shared by Maria (@finishedseams) on

The ever-popular Archer button-up in a fabulous plaid! Love those colors!

More plaid flannel goodness! Love this dress and the plaid directional play (and plaid flannel shirt-dress has been on my list for ages, too…)

Novelty prints for the win! And matching bandana for the pup.

Great color and love the idea of a single copper button!

Love the style lines on this one! And such a great contrast facing on the collar!

Map shorts!! I love it!

Such a lovely color! And I love the relaxed summery feel of this…now I need to go somewhere sunny!

Jogger shorts! These look so comfy. And I love the cat tag.

Can’t go wrong with pajamas! And an on-brand tshirt.

Love a classic sweatshirt and this looks like a good one! I hope you won that contest!

Boxers for everyone! Love that rich color, too.

So many good button-ups! Love all the colors and patterns!

How cute is that heart patch?

A fur-lined jacket! So cozy and these pics make me almost want to have lots of snow…

More kickerbockers! Such a fun look.

View this post on Instagram

Nearly a month since I posted about my Lutterloh knickerbocker plans. 😶 Well, finally, here they are. I had serious issues with the pattern and still think there might be a fault in it. As a result, even after many alterations I am still not overly happy with the fit. But in general I do like the outcome.🤗 Already wore it to the office like this (well, without seamed stockings and genuine 1920s shoes), look at the brooch in the 2nd pic. I found it at an antique fair last november. I wonder if it could be a souvenir from the 1889 world fair, the one the Eiffel tower was built for.🤔 #lutterloh #lutterlohpattern #vintagesewing #1940ssewing #1940spattern #knickerbockers #vintagejewelry #vintagefashion #vintagefashionnotvintagevalues #eiffeltowersouvenir #vintageparissouvenir #sewmenswearforeveryone

A post shared by ette (@parva.sed.ette) on

This pattern! That is a loud and amazing Hawaiian-style shirt.

View this post on Instagram

So the gauntlet was thrown down for this shirt with an a buck's night invitation. The dress code was "Your best loudest Hawaiian shirt". M was also sad that Daddy's birthday shirt wasn't bright and colourful. So…. I present a very loud, Hawaiian in spirit shirt. #ottobredesign #ottobrefamily pattern, and epic @spotlightstores #galah poplin 😍😍 I did have an op shop browse, but the two I found were close in price to buying the fabric, but bright boring, and I could already see this awesomeness in my minds eye. I timed it, and it took about 30 minutes to cut and 90 to sew over a couple of sessions. Pretty happy with my collar band corners on this one. I sewed the bit where it hits the shirt front from the opposite side to usual and got it much closer. Undecided if I will do buttons or poppers. He likes it much more than he expected to, so maybe I'll go to the extra effort. #sewingformen #handmadewardrobe #sewcialists #spotlightstores #realmenwearpink #handmadewithlove #sewmenswearforeveryone

A post shared by Ellen (@numbatsews) on

Such a lovely classic white button-up!

The ever-dapper Mainley Menswear with a “Phoney-Missoni” sweater (omg anyone else have a song stuck in your head now?? No? Just me?). Love those stripes!

Yay for finished projects! And warm and cozy hoodies! Love the fun lining on this.

View this post on Instagram

I actually started this hoodie back in November (I even posted a sneak!) before the @sewcialists series #sewmenswearforeveryone but the series did inspire me to get stop procrastinating and actually finish the project. Several months later… During the cold months ⛄ I often borrow (steal) Mr. Rox's super warm lined hoodies. They are so warm and much more comfortable than a bunch of extra layers. While I don't care about wearing clothing marketed to men, a lot of the time I have to choose between sizing for my hips leaving the rest big all over or sizing for my bust and letting stretch try to work out the difference. I even tried to find the women's equivalent but all too frequently the hoodies just looked the part or I ran into more fit issues. Back in October I decided that this cold weather season would be the season where I make myself an extra warm hoodie.❄👚✂⁣ ⁣ ⁣ Fabric used: French terry for exterior and lining. I also used a cotton thermal for an interlining.⁣ ⁣ Pattern used: Ollie Bomber Jacket by @sewalittleseam ⁣ ⁣ I cut the 16/18 and ended up taking a 1/2" off the side seams of the body after trying the assembled pieces on. The design includes a reasonable amount of ease for medium layering, but I intended on wearing my finished hoodie with light layers and adjusted according to my own preferences. 😁⁣ ⁣ ⁣ #sewalittleseam #olliebomberjacket #sewing #memade #memadeeveryday #sewcialists #diyfashion #sewingpattern #pdfpattern #imakemyclothes #curvysewing #size16style #size18style #handmadewardrobe #sewersgonnasew #sewsewsew #sewersofinstagram #ilovesewing #instasewing⁣

A post shared by Roxanne (@roxthing) on

These are so good! Warm and cozy outerwear and a flannel shirt. Love the bright yellow, too.

View this post on Instagram

Tim is training for a marathon in the dead of winter, so I made him a quick easy jacket using #M7637. Fabric is Stretch Wind Pro from @therainshedinc and it may be the best activewear fabric ever? Stretch fleece inside with a water repellent and windblock outside 🤩I think it goes without saying that of course I want one for myself. In the spirit of @sewcialists #sewmenswearforeveryone month, this is a unisex pattern, but I would be mindful of the sizing – I think it runs large, with much more ease than suggested in the pattern photo (isn't there always?) I made a S and Tim is usually a men's M. (And the sleeve opening is ridiculously large, unless you're shoving hams up your sleeves). I also made his shorts and the stretch fleece #lightspeedleggings he's wearing under them! #sewing #sewingactivewear #sewingformen #isew #handmadeclothing #mccalls7637 #sewcialists

A post shared by Leslie (@stitchininmykitchen) on

Baby clothes! I mean, who doesn’t love tiny overalls???

Now that is a good Christmas gift! Look at that top-stitching magic.

View this post on Instagram

Finished these two pairs of jeans yesterday! They are a very late Christmas present for my boyfriend 😂 the blue pair is actually made from selvedge denim, so you get cool stripes when you cuff them. I know that sewing jeans might seem very daunting for a lot of people, but denim is such a wonderful material to work with! This is also just right for this months theme from @sewcialists: #sewmenswearforeveryone I started menswear of with a button up shirt and went for denim as the next step. I will give these to him on Monday, fingers crossed they will actually fit! #sewmensjeans #jeansmaking #jeanssewing #selvedgedenim #japaneseselvedge #handmade #handmadedenim #memadeeveryday #handmadecloset #sewing #sewcialists #sewfancpants #germanysews #heidelbergsews #freiburgsews #bespokejeans

A post shared by Hannah Ortmann (@hlkort) on

What a fun print and a beautiful shirt!

Some menswear fancy pants!

View this post on Instagram

The other #sewfancypants I made this month were for my husband! I was getting pretty sick of sewing with knits at this point and really wanted to participate despite being 8 months pregnant. So I dug into my stash and found some stretch twill (@cgree078 prefers stretchy pants). It's not the best quality fabric so I would love to make some more now that we have the fit down. I did some baste fitting where I really focused on anything that was too tight, so I made some good adjustments in the thighs. Next time though I will adjust the knees and seat which I find a bit loose. I had a ton of fun topstitching. Pattern: #jeddidiahpants from @threadtheorydesigns Fabric: stretch twill from @fabriclandontario New skill: #slashpockets #nofancypantsdancesorry #sewingmenswear #sewingformen #sewmenswearforeveryone @nf_merrrits @katiekortmanart @havinsewmuchfun #sewing #sewingpants

A post shared by Floral and Flannel (@floralsflannels) on

OK this is impressive! A whole suit ensemble!

View this post on Instagram

A very happy Portland Dandy! 2. Tricky back but you'll never see it in black 🙁 3. How you'll always see him…. 4. BAM! Getting there but lots of refitting on my vest pattern 🙄 cuz I didn't think about the armholes. Not too much on the coast except that horse hair did NOT make the collar so anything but go limp and what self respecting Dandy wants that! So pull all that apart and if someone knows what will work better, let me know. Just super stiff or thick interfacing? More than one layer? Idk. But gosh, the fit was worth at least 2 of the 4 muslins I made 😅 But wow, the level of difficulty is pretty steep on this bad boy. Wish I had come up with this idea just a tiny bit sooner… like 6 months. #isew #isewformyson #seattlesewist #seattlesews #portlanddandy #bespokejacket #weddingjacketsewing #bespoke #bespokejacket #butterick #butterick6573 #B6573 #customjacket #customweddingattire #regency #dandy #dapper #simplicity_creative_group #bespokevest

A post shared by MyStash IsLegal (@mystashislegal) on

More jeans love! And great pocket detail.

How cute is this?? Matching Valentine’s shirts he made!

One sewist inspiring her husband to also sew! That is a fabulous first shirt!

I love the snaps vs buttons! And the fun contrast on the cuffs/collar stand.

View this post on Instagram

I made a shirt! 😊 This is the third @grainlinestudio Archer button up I've made now and I've got a couple more I want to make this year too. I love that I can just keep tweaking and adjusting the pattern until it's a perfect fit for me. I am still a bit scared of buttonholes and haven't got around to figuring them out yet so it's snaps again. I also added some subtle contrasting sections this time. Although I'm not sure why I bothered with the contrast cuffs as 99.99% of the time I wear a shirt I roll the sleeves up anyway. 😋 #grainlinestudio #archerbuttonup #shirts #sewing #sew #imakemyownclothes #handmade #handmadewardrobe #sewcialists #sewqueer #sewmenswearforeveryone #genderneutralsewing #sewinclusive #sewingisforeveryone #nonbinary #gendercreative #genderfree #nonbinarytrans #theythem #femmenswear #medmade

A post shared by Emery Smith (@emeryallardsmith) on

Last but not least, Lia emailed us her project because she isn’t on Instagram. Isn’t her boiler suit awesome? But she doesn’t like it – go read her blog post to find out why it’s not quite right!

There it is! As always we’re so impressed with the amazing projects you all made and posted! This has been such a fun month of exploring all the ways that menswear and menswear-inspiration can be applied to our clothes and the clothes of people for whom we make. Our world is an ever-evolving place and it’s heartening to see how that can be embraced in the sewing world. As we’ve noted before, ‘menswear’ can be a loaded term and we’ve really enjoyed seeing how people interpret that concept and embrace it as their own. Our clothing and therefore our sewing is often intrinsically linked to our identities and our sense of self so it’s always exciting to see how people take on the various themes and express themselves.

If we somehow missed you, please post a link in the comments so we can all see your beautiful makes! And of course you can still use the tag sewmenswearforeveryone even though the month is over.

The Sewcialists is a hyper-inclusive editorial site. We recognize that “Menswear” as we use it in our theme month is a very loaded term, and we use any gendered reference in these discussions to denote the most broadly accepted “traditional” categories only, without wishing to prescribe or proscribe what any person can wear. We recognize all gender identities and the choice to dress how one pleases.

Elisabeth McClure is a Portland, Oregon based sewist who is an Occupational Therapist in her day job/life-calling. She’s passionate about creating a more inclusive, accessible world and is delighted to be a part of the Sewcialists Editorial board for this 6 months! She loves knits and bright colors and is currently trying to update her winter wardrobe to reflect the brightness in her vs the gray of the skies. She’s on Instagram at @emcclureot and may someday get back to blogging but in the meantime you can find her musings in long IG captions and occasionally here on the Sewcialists.

Categories#SewInclusive, Menswear for Everyone
Tags,