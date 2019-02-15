#SewInclusiveWho We Are Grade My Size Survey Beckyjopdx February 15, 2019 6 Comments Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading...Categories#SewInclusive, Who We AreTagsgrade my size, measurements, Survey
Why are Arabic letters showing up on your survey?
Oh goodness! I’m not seeing that – can you tell us a little more about what you are seeing and where? Are you looking at it on a phone or computer? (Not sure why that would affect things, but more info always helps with troubleshooting!) Thanks!
It’s a standard font in a Google form. I created in in Safari and had zero font issues. Perhaps try Chrome or maybe there’s an update you’re missing?
Talking about inclusion, are you aware that the only countries still not using the metric system are the U.S, Myanmar and Liberia?
Yes, and as an American (which in itself is ridiculous… United Statesian?), I make fun of that all the time. It’s silly we use Fahrenheit and Imperial. I made a decision to use Imperial because most patterns are in Imperial, I talked to our international Editors group and they’re used to Imperial. A choice had to be made for the ease of compiling data.
I’m seriously considering boycotting companies that only give measurements, seam allowances etc in inches and yards. And I’m definitely not taking part in a survey if it means taking out my calculator. In my book such a survey is aimed at US audience only (and perhaps Liberian and Myanmarian) leaving the majority of us sewists outside.