Sewing Dilemmas: Sewing Challenges

It seems like there are more and more sewing / sewing related challenges out there these days. Becky illustrated this perfectly with her list of 2019 sewing challenges!
I get excited about challenges and have a habit of joining them because I find them initially motivating. It’s the same reason I do a lot of pattern testing – a deadline I have committed to meet for someone else drives me to focus and make the most of sewing time.
BUT THEN…I lose it after a while. A whole month of photos doesn’t work well for me with small kids, a busy job and frankly, variable emotional energy. Ridiculously, even though I am not really letting someone else down (who would even notice or care?), I end up feeling guilty and a bit stupid for signing up in the first place.
I also get really annoyed when people get very picky about meeting all the conditions for what is, frankly, not a high stakes thing. In one group this year, people were deciding that others shouldn’t be allowed to take part anymore because they bought charity t-shirts. I mean, seriously….
So am trying to avoid signing up unless I really think I will enjoy the whole challenge, or I can realistically adjust it to my life. What do you think? Do you like challenges or avoid them?
Chloe is a Sewcialists Editor, who lives and sews in Australia. She blogs at deadlycraft.blogspot.com and can be found on Instagram here.
It’s your challenge. Make what you want out of it. That being said, I follow the rules strictly because that’s the fun of the challenge. I pick my challenges carefully as something I would enjoy and aren’t too burdensome. 30 days of photos…nope.
Yeah I don’t think I will sign up for 30 days of anything ever again! Which ones do you do? I have to confess, I started a make nine list yesterday…😎
Challenges just make me find sewing an obligation instead of an escape. I understand some people like the motivation and deadlines but for me it is a killjoy. I do enjoy watching everyone else participate though!
That sums it up nicely “make sewing an obligation rather than an escape”! I do find it odd that I love the obligation of a pattern test yet not of a challenge!
You’ve got me thinking re challenges as a spectator sport. I think they probably work best when they are shorter and simple – things like sew frosting?