Sewing Dilemmas: Sewing Challenges

It seems like there are more and more sewing / sewing related challenges out there these days. Becky illustrated this perfectly with her list of 2019 sewing challenges!

I get excited about challenges and have a habit of joining them because I find them initially motivating. It’s the same reason I do a lot of pattern testing – a deadline I have committed to meet for someone else drives me to focus and make the most of sewing time.

BUT THEN…I lose it after a while. A whole month of photos doesn’t work well for me with small kids, a busy job and frankly, variable emotional energy. Ridiculously, even though I am not really letting someone else down (who would even notice or care?), I end up feeling guilty and a bit stupid for signing up in the first place.

I also get really annoyed when people get very picky about meeting all the conditions for what is, frankly, not a high stakes thing. In one group this year, people were deciding that others shouldn’t be allowed to take part anymore because they bought charity t-shirts. I mean, seriously….

So am trying to avoid signing up unless I really think I will enjoy the whole challenge, or I can realistically adjust it to my life. What do you think? Do you like challenges or avoid them?

Chloe is a Sewcialists Editor, who lives and sews in Australia. She blogs at deadlycraft.blogspot.com and can be found on Instagram here.