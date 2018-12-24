2019 Sewing Challenges List

We polled Instagram stories for favorite year-long and shorter sewing challenges. Here are your favourites! (in no particular order) This list is by no means exhaustive, so please add your own favorites to the comments! (note: YMMV= your mileage may vary; apply as needed.)

Year Long Challenges

The Make Nine Challenge

The Make Nine Challenge was hands-down the most popular in our response-request. It’s a no-pressure making-queue organizational method. Rochelle is inspirational in reminding us to make at our own pace, whatever it is, whenever it is. In this world of fast-fashion-buying-frenzy-pressure bleeding over into making, Make Nine is a beacon on the Hill of Chill. This year, Rochelle even gave the Make Nine Challenge its own Instagram for 2019.

Pros: It’s only rough guideline… 9 (insert here) items to roughly guide your year of making. Knitting, painting, sewing, quilting – it doesn’t matter. Change direction midway? Don’t finish it? Nothing lost.

Cons: Some people do better with more structure, and/or some people, understandably, get anxiety with the idea of committing. That’s cool too. Rochelle will be the first person to tell you: do what makes you happy.

Curvy Year of Sewing

Without getting into the drama, there was a need for a more curvy-inclusive year-round sewing initiative, and the leaders of the CSC jumped into action in January of 2018 to make CURVY YEAR OF SEWING.

Pros: Year-long, monthly pattern inspiration, prizes, and inclusive pattern options. Follow #curvyyearofsewing on IG.

Cons: Maybe not a con, per se, but they’re doing every-other month prompts. Also, not necessarily a “con,” but 2018 has been just the first year…so here’s hoping 2019 will have another curvy-challenge-year.

RTW Fast

Sarah Gunn of Goodbye Valentino hosts the RTW Fast. Says what it is: no buying clothes for yourself for a year. Of any kind. The only omissions are skivvies/bras, wedding dresses, and shoes. Gifts are allowed.

Pros: Open to everyone as long as you sign-up by the deadline and gain entry to the Facebook group before sign-ups close. It started in 2014, so it’s got some momentum & seasoned players. Prizes. A very large group to connect with; you’re with other people who “get” not buying RTW. Very beginner-friendly, with people ready and willing to help with everything from fit issues to even the most basic sewing questions.

Cons: Facebook. Rules seems to be a bit fuzzy, with some group-policing-drama occurring in Facebook group; could use more hands-on and clear moderators. Prizes are popularity-of-facebook-post based, which is again subject to Facebook group algorithms. There are no rules about being transparent about affiliate-link-posts/promotions or promoting business through the group. (I blocked a number of MLM sales people before leaving the group. YMMV)

Sew My Style

#sewmystyle2018 was coordinated this year by sewing and lifestyle blogger Jessica, and according to Jessica’s blog was started in 2017 by Alex of Bluebird Fabrics, and there will be new coordinators in 2019. Sew My Style is a year long challenge with discounts on the monthly featured patterns, which you can get after you sign-up, and they come to your email right before each challenge-month starts. You also must sign-up to receive access to the “exclusive VIP Facebook Group.”

Pros: ~20% discount on the pattern(s) of the month, most of which are pretty hip and modern, if that’s your thing.

Cons: Facebook algorithms again – Facebook isn’t for everyone. Some of the monthly feature patterns stop at “cusp” sizing, and some patterns weren’t known at time of launch. Leadership seems a bit murky – here’s to hoping 2019 gets the wrinkles ironed out.**

**We did see the 2019 leadership announced and there seems to be some positive changes. We love Claire, she’s one of the Seattle Frocktails organizers, so you know she can lead a team. Sierra is also really fantastic (bonus: also temp Sewcialist editor!), with a lot of energy and will lend some excellent perspective…Katie and Mac are a power team themselves…just to name a few.

Make Your Stash

Kate and Pilar started #makeyourstash this year, for those of us wading in our ocean of fabric. BUT WAIT, you say, THIS WAS ONLY 3 MONTHS LONG! If you know Kate and Pilar, you know they really want you to do this always, and if you follow the hashtag, you know that is exactly how it is being used. Sure, the prizes were for only 3 months, but the real prize is no-stash-guilt and that lasts all year long. Only rule? Fabric must have been “seasoning” in your stash for at least 6 months.

Pros: Self-directed, no spending money, 3 months long for prizes.

Cons: Self-directed, no spending money, only 3 months long for prizes (hahahaha – tongue in cheek. there are no cons.)

Shorter Challenges

Me-Made-May

Ok – is there anyone left that doesn’t know of Zoe? Anyone? This has been happening since the dawn of time. Maaaybe a bit superfluous, but come on. 2019 has been hinted at to be a major year for #memademay…but you’ll have to wait and see (cough, 10 year mark, cough.)

Pros: Only a month long. *Open to interpretation (read this again when you get to the con about selfie-fatigue.) It’s HUGE. You will see almost the entire sewing AND knitting world of IG at one point or another during the month.

Cons: Is there really any con to promoting me-made-love? Some people get hung-up on the anxiety of selfie-posting every day on IG, aka selfie-fatigue.* In fact, I think we all do at some point. Most seasoned-participants have changed their attitudes to either enjoying it as a documentation method, found other ways of documenting/participating, or just chillax and participate as they feel like it.

Slow Fashion October

Karen of Fringe Association started and continues to head up Slow Fashion October. Her own FAQ page says really anything you want to know; there was a stellar LTS Podcast interview where many of us immediately started photographing our wardrobes afterward, and, well…

Pros: It’s only a month long. It’s mostly inspirational, think piece-prompts, and information. Who doesn’t need to slow down a bit come October?

Cons: Can’t really think of any…I guess if you don’t identify with Karen’s aesthetic, it might not really be your thing? Like…I don’t knit much more than a half dozen washcloths a year, so I can’t identify with the knitting, buuuut, that doesn’t stop me from appreciating the inspiration. As with all of these, YMMV.

SewPhotoHop

Rachel of House of Pinheiro started Sew Photo Hop in 2015. #SewPhotoHop is a month long challenge in August with daily prompts.

Pros: As with Me-Made-May, this is open to interpretation, participate as you like, etc. There are some prizes if you’re into that sort of thing. Rachel is also GB-based like Zoe, but you also get some perspective on life in Brazil from Rachel – so that’s really cool too.

Cons: Ditto Me-Made-May.

Sewvember

Sewvember is a November sewing challenge by Amanda of Bimble & Pimble. Amanda’s humor and wit is absolutely contagious, and it comes across in #sewvember.

Pros: Creative prompts, and this year she also had creative stories prompts in IG. Super cool. Also, Amanda is in the Southern Hemisphere, so those of you getting sun in November, rejoice! As with Me-Made-May and SewPhotoHop, participate as you like, don’t as you don’t.

Cons: Ditto Me-Made-May/SewPhotoHop.

Stitched With a Twist

#stitchedwithatwist is a month-long challenge that is exactly what it says: make a pattern more “you” by adding that little something or hacking the pattern to make it unique to your style.

Pros: Open to interpretation and anyone, prizes, only in Instagram. While prizes seem to be London-based, challenge is open world-wide.**

Cons: Instagram only, just had its first year, so time will tell…

(**Between you and me, check out the hashtag if you haven’t seen this one – some of those outfits are SO AMAZE.)

Sew Frosting

2018 was the first year of #sewfrosting. Closet Case Patterns and True Bias challenged the sewing community to make some incredible frosting for their closets, and it. was. amazing. Our own contributor, Keira Wood, was a winner, and Denise of The People’s Sewing Army was a runner up!

Pros: You can put down that pile of basics you’re sewing, and sew something frivolous and fun. Prizes!

Cons: Not sure there are any concrete cons…other than style preferences? I’m not a huge frosting-wearer myself, so I actually made a basic in a sparkly fabric. But that’s why these things are open to interpretation, and that’s not really a con, is it? Perhaps being this was the first year, we can only hope there will be more.

Honorable Mentions & Sewcial Awareness

Seamwork Challenges

Seamwork is hosting monthly challenges.

Pros: it changes monthly; all patterns are allowed (not just Seamwork/Colette), prizes, NOT popularity based (staff narrows down top choices to be voted on so it does not become a popularity contest between top bloggers). No dealing with Facebook/wonky algorithms.

Cons: You do need to be an active Seamwork member to participate in the forums. I don’t know if that’s a “con” for everyone, but it is what it is.

#SewInColour & #POCwhoSews

#SewInColour started by Rumana on Instagram got a huge wave of support and now has over 900 tags (be sure to add that U in colour, Americans!) #POCwhoSews has just over 600 and is coming in strong as well. Get some perspective in your feed!

#SewQueer

It’s no secret we love Shannon, and @SewQueer has built #SewQueer to almost 2500 tags as of this post in just a few months. Shannon provides the SewQueer platform for anyone/everyone who identifies as LGBTQIAPK+, and anyone who needs some perspective is welcome to come, learn, and listen.

Chronically Sewn

Great work being done here to give visibility to sometimes invisible disabilities. Created by Curvy Sewing Collective maven @sewprettyinpink

#CurvySewing

We would be remiss not to segue into the Curvy Sewing Collective‘s tag at this point. The CSC is a force to be reckoned with, and has paved the way for many other sewcialist groups!

#MeMadeEveryday

Let’s be honest. Me-Made-May has started an every-day revolution.

#Sewcialists

What. Did you think we weren’t going to put ourselves on here? The Sewcialists was coined and subsequently launched in 2013 and has become a symbol of inclusivity all over the world. Our mantra IS hyper-inclusivity, and we welcome all to be a part. We are a not-for-profit, volunteer-run, editorial platform for all. We made fabric on Spoonflower for you and made our logos available for all to use. (We are NOT affiliated with anyone using the term to make a profit.)

Location/Frocktails & Age/Generation

From #dallassews to #melbournefrocktails and #sewover50 to #millienialsewing; and let’s not forget Lisa & Erin at maternitysewing – There’s something for everyone. Age-bonding is more popular than location, it seems, with both of these age-related hashtags having over 7k each. Sewover50 was just started August 2018 too! We particularly love Sewover50’s positive approach and inspirational prompts.

Author Bio: Becky Johnson is a Sewcialist Editor, a Portland Frocktails organizer, and a person of international interest… or ridiculous delusions of grandeur, you decide.