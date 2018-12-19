Call for contributors for Menswear for Everyone month!

As we announced on Monday, our theme for February is Menswear for Everyone! We challenge you to sew something inspired by classic menswear shapes, fabrics and tailoring, for yourself or anyone else!
As always, we are looking for contributors from our community to share finished project posts on the Sewcialists during the theme month. The deadline will be February 1st – you can find the full contributor FAQs here. We love hearing from all of our diverse community, so no particular experience or skill level is needed!
If you would like to write a finished project post for Menswear for Everyone, please comment below and tell us what you would make! We will take the first 3 volunteers who have not already written for us in 2018. If you miss your chance here, we will also take the first 3 volunteers on Instagram at 7pm EST tonight.
We can’t wait to see what you make!
Gillian cofounded the Sewcialists in 2013. She lives in Canada and loves cats, bright colours and sewing! She blogs at www.craftingarainbow.wordpress.com .
Hi I’d like to put my hand up 🙋♂️ I’ve got a shorts/shirt set coming up… trousers, shirts, tshirts… you name it! 🙏👍😊
I vote for Andrew 😀
And sit quietly reading and waiting to be inspired for my first item of menswear 😛
😁 thank you! 😅👍
Perfect! Can you email us at sewcialists@gmail.com?
Hi, yes, of course 👍
I’d like to volunteer. I will be making:
– for my college aged son – jeans (both regular and flannel lined), button up shirts, maybe some t-shirts
– for my husband – jeans, button-up casual shirts, maybe dress pants, dress shirts, t-shirts
I have made jeans and casual button-up shirts for both before and they have requested more.
Ooh, sounds great! I hope you can convince them to pose for pictures! Please email us at Sewcialists@gmail.com to plan the next steps!
I can write about a button down shirt I’ve got planned for my son. He picked the fabric and buttons. A surprising combination I can’t wait to see made up.
Now I can’t wait to see it either! Please email us at Sewcialists@gmail.com to make plans!
Yay! So excited to see this theme!!!! 🙂
Me too! I’m hoping we get some really diverse interpretations of what menswear inspired clothing could be for different people!