Do you follow @Sewcialists on Instagram?

According to our annual survey, only 43% of you follow us on Instagram… so I thought you blog-only folks might like an update on what you are missing!

(Don’t worry, you will always get the most important content by reading the blog — that’s our focus. There are some fun extras on Instagram though!)

Core Content: We post Monday, Wednesday and Friday about the new posts up on the blog. We also post in stories about new content, which lets you swipe up and be directed straight to the post. It’s a handy way to read our content on the go!

Ask The Sewcialists: On Saturdays, we often have a discussion question — and wow, the comments come in thick and fast! So far we’ve discussed topics like following “body doubles”, plus-size refashioning, which serger to buy, and how to print PDF patterns from a tablet. If you have a question, send us a DM on Instagram!

Community Connections: We also share about cool stuff happening in the sewing community, like the @yoursizeyourstyle accounts, great podcasts, or new hashtags like @shortsewists or #sewover50.

Sharing Your Sewing: During theme months, we regram as many of your hashtagged projects as we can! It’s such a nice way to get to know each other, and find new friends to follow!

Come on over and follow @sewcialists on Instagram if any of that sounds fun!