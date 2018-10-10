One of the most interesting things about our upcoming theme month is how varied (and even in some cases, divisive) interpretations of the theme can be.

It’s also something that can feel a bit overwhelming – like you can never do enough to really meet the goal of sustainability and just when you feel good about a certain approach, someone pops up with a new article or study to tell you that isn’t actually as sustainable as you thought. It’s also more likely to be expensive and less accessible to all, depending on the interpretation again!

Having said that, it’s also critically and increasingly important for many of us – as reflected in the fact that it topped our poll. Before we get too much further then, we should spend some time hearing from people in our community about what it means for them and what they like about the theme.

Personally, I am looking forward to getting some ideas for bringing more sustainability into my sewing. I have always felt like sewing itself is an opportunity for me to invest time in things that fit and will last, so a much more sustainable approach than buying cheapo fast fashion, though I struggle with finding better fabrics and with making time to use up scraps, etc.

I am also hoping to experiment with something new – like a zero waste project – to see how that works for me and to balance some serious thinking with some fun!

What does sustainability mean to you and what are you most looking forward to sewing or learning in the theme month? Let us know in the comments below!