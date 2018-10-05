Who We Are: Sewing My Way to Healing

I stepped back from the dress form, slumped into a chair, and cried. Not just a few tears — this was the whole-body kind of sobbing that makes your face blotchy and your eyes hurt. I had just finished padding out the dress form to my measurements, adding extra girth in the waist and filling out the cups of a well-fitting bra, using packets of split peas to add some weight to the padding to mimic the weight of breasts. The result was a dress form that was an almost perfect replica of my body — so why did it feel so foreign?
The year before this moment had been a tough one. On top of rheumatoid arthritis, I had been diagnosed with chronic migraines that sometimes included stroke-like symptoms, including slurred speech and weakness on one side of my body. I had developed non-epileptic seizures as well, and experienced PTSD symptoms due to a sexual assault. I was in the midst of a divorce and learning how to parent two children solo while managing several chronic conditions.
When I saw my body shape in front of me, all of the complex feelings I had about my body and its limitations and failures came rushing forward. This was not the body I had in my mind’s eye: it was larger, softer, rounder, and droopier than I imagined. It wasn’t strong. It wasn’t beautiful.
I have amazing friends who, when I messaged them for support, told me to drape the form in beautiful fabric until I was ready to see the beauty of the form. I grabbed some rayon from Cotton and Steel’s From Porto With Love collection that I had been saving and threw it on the form. I walked away and started sewing other things that were on my list: clothing for my children, clothing for clients, bags to sell at a local craft fair.
Eventually I came back to the form with some muslin and started draping and pinching and tucking and pinning. I played with shapes and fabric weights. I figured out what I wanted to highlight and what I wanted to play down. I made a Washi Dress (from Made by Rae) out of that rayon, then made another out of cotton. I’m still futzing with the bust darts to get them right, but that particular dress is a great mix of comfortable, easy to wear, and flattering for my body shape.
As I got to know my dress form, I got to know my own body and how to work with its limitations. I was approved for disability, taking a significant source of stress off the table. My seizures lessened as I started to heal from the trauma I had experienced (in my case, the two are connected). I started having some success treating my migraines. I figured out how much sewing I could do without exhausting myself, how many craft fairs I could commit to without landing in the hospital.
Shortly after my divorce was finalized by the court, I took myself to my favorite bar in my latest me-made dress. I felt great: confident, comfortable, and sexy. The body I had seen as a total failure a few months earlier was now home to the kind of strength that comes from surviving something challenging.
When clients come to me for custom clothing, they usually start the appointment at which I take their measurements with an apology. “I’m sorry about my belly/back fat/big butt/droopy breasts.” I tell them about sitting in front of my dress form and crying. About finding the shapes and fabrics that worked for the body I have. About finding confidence in clothing that I loved and had crafted just for me. We talk about shapes and fabrics that will work for their body, and about what they need out of their clothing. I ask who they are, and what they want the world to know about them. We look and touch the fabrics in my studio to see if there’s anything right. If not, we go online to look for just the right thing. In the end, they have an item of clothing they love, and I have the joy of making someone happy.
Allyson Wendt is the founder and head sewist at Warp | Weft (link: https://www.facebook.com/WarpWeftFiberArts/). She lives fiercely with disabilities in Brattleboro, Vermont, with her two children and a cat.
Allyson, your post is so readable, so real, I can feel your pain and your glory. Your friends started you on the right track, and look where you are now! I wish you all the best 🙂
Thank you so much. It’s an ongoing process to be sure – balance is hard. But I’m doing something I love and hopefully spreading the word.
Thank you for sharing a journey to acceptance. You look lovely , and are a role model for your children. The dresses are beautiful.
Thank you so much. My kids are the real role models. I learn so much from them.
What an incredibly moving and beautiful post! You have brought tears to my eyes this morning. Thank you so much for sharing your difficult but triumphant story.
Thank you so much for the kind words.
There’s a line from a Martina McBride song that came to mind as I read this: “Every laugh line on your face made you who you are today” and I think that’s very true of every part of our bodies. We can point to any scar, any lump or wrinkle or smooth spot, any part that’s droopy or taut, any part that was there before and isn’t now, any part that was bigger and got smaller or that was smaller and got bigger, a part that got stronger or that got weaker, and parts that have never changed since we were little….and there’s a memory there, or a story behind it, or something to mourn, or something to celebrate. Our parts don’t just make up our physical shape, they make up our spiritual shape, too. Your post made me happy-sad-happy-again about my own body. Thank you!
YES! Our bodies are our histories, and deserve to be treated with the respect and care with which we treat all precious things.
I am so sorry for all you have endured. While I do not have a dress from presently, I can imagine doing exactly what you did, if I did. I used to be 5’6” and am now 5’1-1/2” tall and feel all the lost height has been added to my middle. I have not bought anything new in 18 years because I do not like how I look. I refuse to sew until I am happier with my size but the scale seems not to be moving. I blame a lot of the change on my orthopedic state, but much on being thrown away by a then husband of 28 years when I was approved for disability. He has since turned our children away from me. I think you look lovely overall and look very nice in your new dresses, both versions. I wish I looked as nice. Please look in the faces of your children for all the validation you need. My prayers are with you for your continued strength. Nancy
I’m so sorry for all you’ve been through. I encourage you to sew for the body you have! It can be amazing to have a garment that makes you feel beautiful. It feels backwards, doesn’t it, to sew for a body you can’t imagine being beautiful? But somehow sewing for the body you’re in makes it feel totally different.
Oh Nancy (((HUG))) I have MS and my husband shames me every day too for being “disabled”. He knows I can’t care for myself and so I am stuck. I am 61. My children are supportive when young but then leave home and have no time for me. You are not alone. And I think you are amazing and beautiful. I don’t need to “see” you, I read your heart in your comment.
What an amazing therapy and service you have crafted for yourself and others. I am in awe. Thank you for sharing.
Thank you so much for the kind words. 🙂
A beautifully written and honest piece full of strength, endurance and wisdom!
Thank you so much. I don’t know about wisdom, but endurance and downright stubbornness are a given.
I got my dress form when I was 59. I padded it and fitted it to me. The first thing I did was hug it and cry because I thought my body form felt beautiful and I wondered why people were repulsed by it. I’m 61 now and I still adjust the padding on my dress form as my shape shifts, and I still hug “me”(body form). We must be kind to ourselves. The world has shamed us long enough.
Thank You for sharing your story. (((HUG)))
I love this! My kids named mine Alice, and talk about her like she’s me. 🙂
How cute! My youngest at home without special needs are 14, (I had him at 47) plus my 2 teen granddaughters (adopted) and a daughter 17 (adopted), those 4 are my sewing critics at home. :o) I named my dress form “Newmie” as in New Me!! They think I’m just silly! LOL!!
I’m just starting to get eye-rolling from the 8 year old, but he still loves wearing mama-made. 🙂
What a beautiful story that reminds us that what we are really doing when we sew and fit our me-makes, we are developing a very deep intimate relationship with ourselves. ❤️
Genevieve
Indeed. It’s “just clothing,” but it goes so much deeper than that, doesn’t it?