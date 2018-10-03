Would you like to write for our Sustainable Sewing month?

On Monday we announced our theme for November – Sustainable Sewing!
Today we are looking for three volunteers who would like to make a finished project in line with the Sustainable Sewing theme and write a blog post about it.
Suggested posts include:
- Refashioning one garment into another
- Using a sustainable fabric
- Sewing a no-waste project
- Making a classic meant to last
- Visible / creative mending
- Using only scraps
To volunteer, please comment below with which kind of project you would like to make (or your own idea!).
We always pick first-come, first-served, with a priority on people who haven’t written for us already this year. We will also be posting on Instagram at 7pm EST for three more volunteers.
To volunteer, comment and tell us which of the topics you would like to write about!
#SustainableSewcialists
15 Comments
I would love to contribute, but I can’t write about something new. I don’t know if that’s a problem? I made a quilt out of old shirts and ties I can write about
Hi Bella! We are looking for new projects for this theme month, but I hope you’ll share about your quilt on Instagram, and we’d be happy to share it there!
Alright no problem! I’ll see if I’m already following you on Instagram
I can write one. I’ve been doing a sporadic project on my own blog to refashion as many of the failed garments I made during my first year of postpartum sewing as possible, and this would give me the nudge to tackle the next one.
That sounds great Becky! Can you drop us an email at sewcialists@gmail.com? thanks 🙂
I’d love to write one! I love the prompts and think that I’d love to see in a sustainable fabric or refashioning one garment into another. My instagram is @goodgollynolley and you can see my makes at #nolleymakes.
Thank you!
Emma
Awesome 🙂 If you are happy to go with the sustainable fabric angle that would be perfect. Can you drop us an email at sewcialists@gmail.com? thanks heaps! Chloe
Chloe! I just got into work so I’ll email you during my lunch around 12pm PsT. Thank you!
Hi All- I’m working on a project to reuse my fabric scraps from garment making into little bags/cluches. The fabric is all offcuts from my clothing projects, I have purchased vintage/deadstock zippers, and the leather is purchased from eBay sellers that are selling offset scraps that would have otherwise gone in the trash. The only new thing purchased for this project is interfacing, I’ve put a lot of work into making it as sustainable as possible. Let me know if this fits the prompt, I’m about to launch into making 20 or so of them in prep for the holiday season so I have plenty new items to share! I hope I’m going to find its a good way to reduce my scrap pile!
Hi Megan – this sounds super interesting and like you have really thought about the sustainability of the project! If you can shoot us an email at sewcialists@gmail.com that would be great! thanks, Chloe
Will do Chloe!
email sent!
Hi, are you still looking for a third contributor? I’ve done lots of refashioning and have been collecting scraps ever since. This would be a great chance for me to finally figure out what to do with all those scraps. I’d love to make a scrap-only project for the sewcialists blog! May I? 🙂
Hi Mirjam – you are currently the “first reserve” – so if any of the others aren’t able to progress I will be back in touch! Still very interested to see what you make out of the scraps – I have so many “useless but largeish” pieces of leftover fabric, I need ideas 🙂
It looks like we have our three contributors everyone – thanks for the quick volunteering! If you would still like to volunteer, we will be asking for another three contributors via Instagram at 7pm EST tonight!