Sewing Dilemma: Should I copy it?

On to today’s business, everyone — I need your help!
I have a problem, a challenge, an ethical conundrum! I have a sewing dilemma! (DRAHMAH!) I would really like your advice on how to proceed because I am flip flopping big time…
My dilemma relates to a pattern release I recently stumbled across. I love this pattern and, having never come across the company before, was very excited to find a new source of patterns that spark something in me.
I rushed to their site, to purchase same and live my best life in a new, uber-chic dress in our coming Sydney summer.
I got to their site and… they don’t go up to my size. Catastrophe! Alarm! Earth-shaking confidence blow! (Not really, am so beyond that…).
I am used to being on the edge of sizing ranges, but in this case, I am nowhere near their size (they go to a EUR46 only). I would have to “adjust” by between 5 and 10 inches depending on which measurement. The word adjust is in quotes there, because at that point it feels like I would be basically drafting a whole new pattern.
The pattern is also around $25 AUD (not including shipping) and is in another language. It’s a language I speak a bit, but I am nowhere near fluency.
What do I do, people? Do I make my own version of their dress, copying the style without buying the pattern? I searched my soul and was interested in the following internal discussion that resulted:
- PRO: I should just make my own version — if they don’t go up to my size, I can make that happen (yay me)!
- CON: I don’t like that they produced this design and I won’t be crediting/paying them for it…
- PRO: But they didn’t include you! This is what sewing is and why it’s awesome — you can make something even when they didn’t make it go to your size. Also, why do you not mind copying RTW but you do mind copying a pattern?
- CON: It’s not like they are a big four company though. I wouldn’t copy clothes from a smaller clothing designer as readily as I would a big multi-national clothing company.
- PRO: Sure, but this dress is simple. Like super super super simple. It’s basically a v-neck tank dress with two other details. At what point is there anything new under the sun anyway?
And so on…
I went on like this for a while, then decided to ask my friends! What would you do?
I have (poorly) sketched the dress below, so you can see how super simple it is.
I think the options are:
a) I should go ahead and just make my own version — I am totally overthinking this!
b) Make my own, but call out the inspiration when I blog/IG post the dress to give credit (and maybe apply a little encouragement to expand the size range).
c) Buy the pattern and use it as help when making my own — then I have paid them for their time and design.
d) Something else?
Help me out, people. What do you think I should do? Let me know in the comments, and thanks for your advice!
I believe I have seen a similar dress in the New Look catalog, and NL goes up to 24, I think, with plenty of ease. Have you checked Big 4 (on their site or on eBay) for a similar pattern? That could ease the guilt!
I think you are overthinking it! One of my favourite things about sewing for myself is that once I get a pattern to fit, I can then tweak it and alter it into any number of designs. You are not about to make and sell a copy of their pattern, you can’t be their customer because of the size range, and it would most likely be less work to alter a pattern you already own. 🙂
I think drafting your own version is perfectly OK. If the Indie pattern came in your size, fitting would require some changes. Anything you draft will be inspired by the Indie pattern but not identical.
I find the antipathy towards the Big4 (5?) company a bit baffling. They are a small company who pay their staff appropriately and whose creative output is astonishingly large and consistently well drafted. Why is it OK to plagiarise one of their designs and not that of an indie designer? Particularly one who has a limited size range, whose drafting prowess is untested, and who charges like a roaring bull.
That’s interesting – I don’t know why I would care less about the big 4 than an indie designer, when you put it like that I feel quite protective of them! To be honest, I don’t have much antipathy towards them (I purchase from them also) either. Anyone in the game of sewing is pretty fab in my book…!
I agree with you on all levels but one: for me (I’m from Gemrany) the only big pattern company is Burda but I’ve never had a Burda pattern with good instuctions and most of the ones I made weren’t even well drafted. For me it seems like they have too much output to make it quality output so I don’t buy from them anymore.
I think it’s a bit sad, for the reasons you listed and since the Indie patterns are so much more expensive, but a bad pattern isn’t worth even the couple of Euros I pay for it, much less the hassle and nerves and fabric I waste while tring to make it work.
But that’s just my experience. It may be different with the other big companies and maybe even with Burda outside of Germany.
I’ve always wondered about that as well. There weren’t indie patterns when I was a kid, so I learned to sew and grew up wearing the Big 4. I know they get a bad rap for ease, but I’ve also used some indie patterns that fit me terribly, and once I knew what adjustments I needed to make to Big 4, I could do them pretty consistently. I guess a big part of it is that the indies are often beginner patterns with on trend styling, and you have to look past the Big 4 envelope pictures and sometimes the directions need a little more thought. But at least here in the States, the Big 4 are SO much more budget friendly thanks to Joann Fabrics sales, and there’s a lot of them. So I wouldn’t mind seeing them get some more love from our community!
Fashion isn’t copyrightable – and thank goodness for that! And if you have to put the drafting hours in, you might as well do it yourself instead of paying someone else for something that doesn’t save you time (time is money!). Watch this Ted Talk
and feel better. =)
B – if you must but there is probably similar by either the big 4 or another indie anyway – so just draft your own
Of course you should copy it and make it in your size and just how you like it. This pattern is similar to other things I’ve seen. You can’t copyright a fashion design.
I say ‘b’ there are some similar shift dresses in the Simplicity amazing fit range which you could hack to work. As a fellow plus size Aussie i feel your pain. Sometimes i find a similar silhouette and make it work. But if the other pattern gave you the idea then credit where credit is due.
B. It’s always interesting to know what inspires a fellow sewist’s creations. But sewing is about making something for yourself, however it works for you. I often think it’s crazy how much time people spend making adjustments to patterns instead of just drafting their own. Patterns are for those who can’t or don’t want to draft their own. Designs are not copyright.
Do your own design, credit the inspiration. Would you have bought it if it had come in your size? If so, then they lost a sale by not making your size. You were inspired, you aren’t stealing from them.
If it were me, I would use a similar pattern and hack it. I would also contact the pattern company and politely request that they expand their size range.
It’s not as if this pattern isn’t already heavily inspired by previous styles — it’s very 1920’s to my eye. If you feel like doing a little activism, by all means choose a version of b), but otherwise, I would just go ahead and make the dress. Shannon of Rare Device, in the previous post, had some very sensible things to say about the sizing choices of indie pattern companies.
And why credit a non-inclusive company for a style they didn’t even invent?
But it speaks volumes of _your_ conscience that you have all these thoughts about it, thank you for bringing up the subject. ❤
I don’t think you should have any qualms about drafting it yourself, especially when it doesn’t come in your size! If you know it was your inspiration and would feel gross not saying so, then it might be nice to name it, but I think you’re in a good place as long as you’re not publishing “How To Draft PatternName!” content and actually undercutting sales to people who (a) are included in the range and (b) are willing to pay for drafting, instructions, grading.
Why not write to the company, explain your quandary no give them the opportunity to reply? You might be surprised…or at the very least you could then feel no guilt free about drafting your own version…perhaps with a nod to them for the inspiration.
It appears that spell check got the better of me…I meant “….explain your quandary to them…”. Where the “no give” came from I dunno!
I strongly vote for option A or B – just do it and if it’ll encourage the pattern desigern to expand their size range, even better, but otherwise it’s just a dress you’d like to wear. And they didn’t make it in your size, I think that’s important to consider.
We get inspiration from all places and I’m pretty sure once you’ve made your own pattern it will be different from the original one, even if it’s just slightly (like added pockets or something). And since you don’t plan to sell the pattern, where’s the harm?
I think it’s fair to take the idea as inspiration and draft your own. After all, even if you bought the pattern and graded up, you’ll still have to make design decisions to make the proportions and any design details work for you (there’s nothing worse than a garment that’s been graded up but still has tiny little pockets or button bands because they weren’t factored in).
You’ll be putting the work into drafting your own pattern, it will be your own pattern inspired by the company’s dress, a company that doesn’t inclusively draft. Go for it!
A or B, and don’ feel bad about it. I have done option C and ALWAYS regretted the amount of time and energy – and ultimately frustrating fitting experience. I don’t think it’s worth spending that much $$$ on a pattern that is relatively simple AND that would require a ton of additional work on your part. Seriously, buying outside the size range or in another language or both have been some of the most frustrating sewing experiences I’ve had. Now I am adamant that if a company doesn’t include me in their size range, they don’t deserve my business.
Just do your own and don’t worry about it. I wore a dress in this style in 1962. It was called a twist dress because of the nice swish of the low skirt when doing the twist. (It’s a dance style. ) Very similar dresses also can be seen in flapper fashion and later in the nineteen thirties. So the design you like is not new or original just the designer’s interpretation. So make your own interpretation that will be unique to you and utterly gorgeous.