Vote for Upcoming Sewcialists Theme Months!

We had a great response to our call out for ideas for the next theme months – this community is very creative!

We have narrowed it down to ten ideas that we would love you to vote on. Please choose three of the ten options in the survey below.

Please only vote once and only choose three options – responses with more will not be counted.

As Martha mentioned in the call for ideas, theme months generally work best when they are:

EASY TO JOIN – Ideally, a great theme allows a sewist to grab something from their stash, or put a spin on a project they’ve been thinking about. For example, TNT patterns this year was an easy theme to join.

INCLUSIVE – A challenge should be open and interesting to people of all genders, religions, sizes, and geographic locations. The means picking broad topics that we all can participate in.

FUN – Ultimately the goal of the blog is to engage as many Sewcialists as possible, and showcase diverse voices that represent the breadth of the sewing community.

We will leave the survey open for 1 week from today. Thanks again for all the suggestions and for voting – can’t wait to see the results! 🙂

(If the embedded form doesn’t work for you, try this link here!)