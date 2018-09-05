Brainstorming Theme Months!!

It’s that time of the year where we get to brainstorm new themes for the following year!!!!!! Who doesn’t love this part?!?!

So let’s brainstorm together and create a list of ideas! We add those ideas to the ones generated by the Sewcialists Blog Team on Facebook, and put our ten favourites up for vote on the blog!

Sewcialists has run a LOT of theme months over the years. This year has been an awesome showcase of some aaahhhmaaazing work done by our diverse community. Some of my favorites has been Sew Style Hero, Sewcialists Love MMMay, and of course Sew Stripes. I might be a little biased *wink wink!

To help us get those thinking engines running, I want to highlight this beautiful section of our Mission Statement:

“Our goal is to build community and create a space where everyone is welcomed and encouraged to share their sewing stories and celebrate our unique identities and experiences. We support crafting as an inclusive and welcoming space for people of all ages, abilities, ethnicities, genders, orientations and sizes.”

I think theme months are most popular if they fit the following criteria:

– EASY TO JOIN – Ideally, a great theme allows a sewist to grab something from their stash, or put a spin on a project they’ve been thinking about. For example, TNT patterns this year was an easy theme to join.

– INCLUSIVE – A challenge should be open and interesting to people of all genders, religions, sizes, and geographic locations. The means picking broad topics that we all can participate.

– FUN – Ultimately the goal of the blog is to engage as many Sewcialists as possible, and showcase diverse voices that represent the breadth of the sewing community.

Leave all your ideas below as individual comments – as many as you want! If you mentioned an idea elsewhere (nod to Pajama Party!), please add it here again! If you love an idea, give it a thumbs up. The editors will pick ten of your ideas to put up to vote on the website!

So on your mark, get ready, and let those ideas flow!!!

Author Bio: Martha, 1st generation Garifuna princess born and raised in New York City by my Guatemalan parents. I’ve always been intrigued by the art of sewing garments but continuously found a way to push the thought aside for years. Forever challenged by my friend to dig deeper “What would you do if you were not afraid?” #lightbulbmoment Learning how to sew is such a rewarding experience and I absolutely love it!!! I am self-taught and still learning which can definitely be an adventure as I traverse the art of sewing for my curvy body. You can follow my sewing journey and shenanigans on Instagram @GariChild.