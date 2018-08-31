Who We Are: Maternity Sewists

Hi everyone, Kate here, one of your Sewcialists Editors bringing you maternity sewing inspiration! Two of my favourite Australian sewists happened to be pregnant at the same time and were sewing for their bump! (They have both since had their babies since I wrote this). They both bring different approaches to maternity sewing, which is more than I can say for when I was pregnant; I did nothing. If had I read the experiences of these two, then I might have been a bit more interested! I hope you find their tips and experiences inspiring, and I have also done a round up of the patterns they have sewn and recommend at the bottom of the post.

Brooke and Sil both live in dry and sunny areas in Australia, Queensland and Central Australia respectively, and in my mind are lucky to be warm weather sewists all year-round. They both have crafted and sewn since childhood and now both do dressmaking – but rock totally different vibes. As well as dressmaking, Sil makes the most adorable plush toys – you can see these on her blog. While Brooke is a vintage lover and has an orange combi van that would make anyone turn green with envy.

Brooke wears the Abi Jumpsuit from SMYLY patterns; Sil wears a McCalls 7505 shift dress

Why sew for your pregnant self?

One of the dilemmas about sewing whilst pregnant is that it is so short term. As well as maternity clothing having a limited lifespan, there is the time needed to sew the garments, and a load of other things to think about besides sewing! Sil wanted to commemorate the time of life and feel like herself (even with a watermelon attached to her front) and got around this by choosing designs that can be worn pre and post pregnancy. For Brooke it was about choosing a selection of pieces to make: “I wanted to have intent behind my sewing and select items that I felt really excited about… a full and extensive maternity wardrobe wasn’t feasible and I didn’t want to feel obliged to continue sewing for the sake of having something me-made.”

Choosing patterns for a changing shape

Being pregnant doesn’t mean an instant switch into maternity wear, and sewing for pregnancy doesn’t have to be all maternity patterns. Many non-maternity clothes (whether that is RTW or self-made) are wearable with a few adjustments, especially if they have looser silhouettes. One standard maternity adjustment that Brooke did is to lengthen front hems by around 2 inches. Just by looking at the general shape of the pattern you can think about how to adapt it – simply sizing up doesn’t always work. For example, a cinched in waist can be modified to an empire waist. A zipper can be substituted for a button or elastic closure.

You could also just get pattern that has bump-friendliness built into it, even if unintentional.

“In early to mid pregnancy I used non-maternity patterns with features that would suit a growing bump, e.g. empire line, relaxed styles, pleats and gathers to drape over the belly.”

There is also an element of practicality involved. Later in the pregnancy, Sil started to look for nursing friendly patterns, recognising that floating romantic dresses often seen in pregnancy photoshoots were not to her taste!

Managing expectations of yourself

In some ways it can be easy to think that you can just carry on with your sewing like you always have – just a few adjustments here and there or choose a different pattern. But the reality is a little different. A constant changing body shape including chest, ribcage, limbs changes means your measurements can be all over the place and you do need to use your intuition to think about how something will look and hang. One way to help with this is to look at the finished garment measurements.

Finally, carrying a growing baby is hard work! Sewing motivation can be low as your energy levels might dip. Then there’s time spent organising baby things, and maybe you are working as well. Sil also noticed family and friends assumed she would make a lot of baby things rather than sew for herself.

Ultimately the point is to remember to be gentle with yourself, expect some change, and accept that some things might take a bit longer or not happen at all! And that is all ok. After all, sewing is for fun at any stage of life, right?

Brooke wears the Celeste dress (I AM Patterns); Sil wears Vogue 9253

And finally, here’s what you’ve been waiting for if you’re pregnant or sewing for someone who is pregnant…. the pattern round up!

Pattern Round Up